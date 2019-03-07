Leighton Buzzard hairdresser wins English Hair and Beauty Awards

A talented hairdresser has put Leighton Buzzard on the map after winning the prestigious English Hair and Beauty Awards (EH&BA).

Tammy Lovegrove, 38, was crowned champion on Sunday, March 3, at the Voco St John Hotel, near Birmingham, as the judges decided her work was a cut above her category rivals.

The businesswoman runs a hair extension salon, Better Than Natural, at Phoenix Rejuvenation, High Street, and has also been nominated for the British Hair and Beauty Awards (BH&BA), which will announce its results in April.

Tammy, who was entered into the EH&BA ‘Hair Extensionist of the Year’ category, said: “There were seven of us that went, the girls from Phoenix Rejuvenation, and one of my friends, and they seated us right at the front which I thought was a good sign.

“I was really nervous. When they said I’d won there was a lot of jumping up and down and Instagram videos!

“My family are really proud and I Facetimed my mum after the ceremony.

“I’m now looking forward to going back to work and displaying my award at my hair extension studio.”

Tammy had to send supporting evidence to the judges, such as photos of her work and a video of herself completing her own hair extensions. The panel also looked at her online presence and client reviews.

Tammy added: “The British Hair and Beauty Awards is the one I’m really looking forward to. There’s a secret shopper and they would have been judging how much I advised them, either by phone calls or messages.If you win, you can have your business listed in the Good Salon Guide.”

But this isn’t the only good news for Tammy. The busy mum is now expanding her business and opened BTN Beauty this week (March 6) in Phoenix Rejuvenation.

Her friend and former client Laura Green is going to be its resident beauty therapist, offering HD Brows, LVL lashes, gel nails, spray tanning, waxing and facials.

Tammy would like to thank her clients and everyone at Phoenix Rejuvenation.