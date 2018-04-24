Leighton Buzzard homeless man the victim of arsonist

Police are investigating after the few worldly belongings of a homeless man were set ablaze in a deliberate arson attack.

Emergency services were called at around 8.50pm on Saturday, April 21, to the fire under a bridge off Parsons Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard.

They found the makeshift camp on fire. Items including a tent and bedding, as well as personal pictures and mementos, are understood to have all been destroyed in the blaze.

Bedfordshire Police are treating the incident as an arson attack.

Paul Latimer, of Leighton Linslade Homeless Service, said the authorities were aware of the man’s condition, with a meeting held yesterday to discuss his care needs.

Mr Latimer said: “He has been there for some time now. We had a charity feed him with takeout meals when he comes to the service.

“All services are aware of him and are trying to get him to engage, without success I’m led to believe.”

It is understood that the man has since been given new belongings.

Disgust over the arson attack has been shared on social media, with one user blasting those responsible as “absolute scum”.

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.52 pm on Saturday to a fire under the bridge in the area of Parsons Close.

“It was a small fire and crews used one jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish it.”