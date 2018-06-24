Leighton Buzzard lawyer takes to the road in memory of Daphne

A lawyer from Leighton Buzzard will be cycling 50 miles for charity.

Osborne Morris & Morgan costs lawyer Mike Fitsell is gearing up for the Milton Keynes Bike Ride on July 8, to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The event, which starts and finishes at Willen Lake, gives cyclists of all abilities the option of competing in either a 50km or a 50-mile circuit, both with on and off-road routes.

Mike decided to take part in the sponsored ride after the recent death of his mother-In-law, Daphne.

He said: “This is clearly a tailor-made event for me given my love of cycling.

“To have the chance to be able to do a ride in memory of Daphne and to raise money for a cause she strongly believed in as well just makes this even more appealing.”

It won’t be the first time Mike has taken on a cycle challenge. In 2016, he successfully completed the London-Surrey 100-mile cycle challenge to raise funds for the British Lung Foundation.

Mike is hoping to raise a large amount of money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The charity funds research into heart disease - the UK’s single biggest killer.

The BHF has helped halve the number of people dying from heart and circulatory disease in the UK and just £24 could pay for two hours of research.

To support Mike in his latest challenge and raise money for the BHF’s research, visit his Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-fitsell