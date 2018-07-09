Leighton Buzzard man charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

A 53-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place after a confrontation in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday evening.

Police were called at approximately 6.40pm on Saturday, July 7, to a report of a disorder in St Andrews Street.

One man sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Shortly afterwards a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

“A 53-year-old man of St Andrew’s Street, Leighton Buzzard was charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in public place.

“He was released on bail and is due to appear in Luton Magistrates’ Court on 9 August.

“Two men, both 18, were also arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to initial altercation and were later released under investigation.”