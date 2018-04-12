Leighton Buzzard man died in A41 collision

A Leighton Buzzard man has died after his car and a lorry were involved in a collision on the A41.

Tynam Scarborough, 26, a former Cedars Upper School pupil, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the A41 Aston Clinton bypass yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Tynam’s black Renault Clio was involved in a collision at around 9.40am with a white articulated lorry in a layby on the road.

Tynam died at the scene of the incident.

His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Jordan said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who saw the Renault prior to the collision to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 292 (11/4).”