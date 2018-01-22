Leighton Buzzard man helps foxy friend get better

A kind-hearted Leighton Buzzard man is on a mission to rescue a fox which he believes has an injured leg.

Rob Stoddart, 37, of Nelson Road is helping the National Fox Welfare Society catch the animal using one of their humane traps with honey inside.

The fox explores Rob's garden.

Rob contacted the society after he became worried about the creature’s health, and once the fox, nicknamed ‘Cuthbert’, is in the cage in Rob’s garden, a society staff member will take the animal for a check up and some TLC.

Rob said: “It was just before Christmas when we first saw him - although I’m not really sure if he is a male or female - and ‘Cuthbert’ visits our garden several times a week.

“His leg isn’t visibly damaged, but he’s not moving so freely on it.

“When we had the bad weather he was eating the carrot from our snowman’s nose!

“My youngest, Ryley, loves the fox! He thinks it’s the one from (children’s book) ‘The Gruffalo’ and goes to the window every morning to look!”

Rob has also had a close encounter with the creature.

He said: “Whilst I was near my car he came up and sniffed the back of my foot. I sat about a foot away from him and we gave him some cat food. I stroked his back which he was fine with and I got a selfie.”

Rob explains that in hindsight he would not advise others to touch a wild animal, reflecting Julian Clare’s advice in last week’s article about fox sightings in LBO land.

Julian, manager of Wrigglies Exotic Pets, advised that foxes normally head towards towns and cities during the winter for shelter and food.

The risk posed to humans is very low, but it is not advisable to touch one as they can carry mange or distemper, while they may become distressed and could bite if you try to pick one up or stroke it.

Take photos from a distance and remember to make sure outdoor pet cages are ‘fox proof’, while the orange and white creatures pose little risk to dogs and cats, preferring to avoid them.

