Leighton Buzzard man injured in serious attack

A man was left unconscious after a brutal attack in Leighton Buzzard in the early hours of the morning.

At around 3am on Sunday, March 11, the victim was walking home from The Lancer pub, when he encountered another man in Market Square and stumbled into him as he walked.

The man then assaulted the victim and he lost consciousness for a brief period outside Pizza Plus. He sustained serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white, in his twenties, with a dark moustache and dark hair. He was wearing a flat cap and a long, dark, smart coat.

DC Jeremy Atkin said: “This was a serious assault on a man as he was simply walking home from a night out. We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident can report it using the online reporting centre, or by calling Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/7152/2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.