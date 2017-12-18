Leighton Buzzard man who fought in The Somme features in new book

A book about The Somme, containing details about a Leighton Buzzard man who was fighting there, has been written.

Hugh Sebag-Montrfiore, of London, has written a book about The Somme, containing details about Basil Henriques, who was fighting there.

Basil Henriques. Photo by University of Southampton

The book is called ‘Somme: Into The Breach’, and is on sale now.

Basil, who is actually Hugh’s distant cousin, was related to a common forbear and descended from siblings of Sir Moses Montefiore, a renowned Jewish Philanthropist.

Hugh said: “I am passionate about writing these kinds of books and have done two in the past that are similar.

“I felt it was the right time for me with the centenary of the First World War.

“The guy was from Linslade, he lives in Southcourt Cottage, it was a large Victorian House.

“He was a popular character in the Jewish community and would organise clubs for children in London and invite them all to his home.

“I started it about six or seven years ago but have been doing other things at the same time, I am very interested in British history and enjoyed writing this book.

“I like to pick a part of history and look at it from a different aspect, with the Somme I looked at a lot of the small movements the soldiers made, like the little villages.”

The paperback edition of Hugh Sebag-Montefiore’s Somme: Into the Breach is out now and the updated 75th Anniversary paperback edition of his Enigma: the Battle for the Code with new material added, is also out now.