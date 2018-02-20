Leighton Buzzard man wins a brand-new car at The Mall

A graphic designer from Leighton Buzzard drove away with a brand-new Toyota AYGO after he won The Mall Luton’s Re-Fuel at Feast Street promotion.

Shoppers could enter when they purchased food from any of The Mall’s cafes and restaurants.

Dan won a car courtesy of The Mall Luton after entering the Re-Fuel at Feast Street

Daniel Gray, 29, beat nine other finalists to win the car, each person had to stand by the car and keep at least one hand on the printed handprints on the car from 8.30am till 6pm on Thursday and Friday, and 8.30am till 3pm on Saturday. The finalists were allowed short comfort breaks.

Four men were left standing in the final, Daniel, Fabian, Stuart and Danish, and were given a tie breaker question about a food related Guinness World Record.

Daniel, was the closest to the answer and won, he celebrated with a cuddle from his pregnant wife and young daughter.

He said: “I can’t believe it, when I entered I never thought I would get chosen as a finalist let alone go on and win.

“I’ve had to take 2 days holiday from my job to take part but I can say it was all worth it”.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re thrilled to hand over the keys to this brand new Toyota from Steven Eagell Motors, Luton.

“We had very determined finalists who all refuelled at our Feast Street and went full throttle to win this amazing prize. It was sad when we lost finalists as we got to know them all so well.”