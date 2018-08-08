Leighton Buzzard mum braves Kilimanjaro to thank Brooklands SEN team for helping son

An adventurous Leighton Buzzard mum is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro after being inspired by her son’s determination not to let dyslexia hold him back

Leanne Capitano, 33, will be heading up the Tanzanian mountain on August 17 and taking on a seven day trek all the way to the top.

Leanne

The thrill-seeking challenge is to raise money for SEN equipment for Brooklands Middle School as a thank you for all the help they have given to her son, Lucas, age 11, especially Miss Cadden.

Leanne said: “In my head, Kilimanjaro is just something I’ve always wanted to do, and I finally decided it was time to get it booked!

“I’m very proud of Lucas and his progress and I hope I can make him proud of me and make it to the summit – that’s all 5,895 metres.

“I decided that I’d love to do it for something close to my heart, which affects Lukie’s and my life every day.

“Lucas uses a reader pen, a scanner that reads out words for him. He doesn’t use this to read for him, but just to help him if he gets stuck or to keep up to speed with the rest of the class. They are very expensive, but our target is to raise £500 to fund two of these pens.”

And Leanne won’t be taking on her mission for the SEN department alone, as her father Tony and his friend will be climbing with her, too.

Meanwhile, Lucas, a Navy Cadet, has been leaving motivational videos on his mum’s phone and encouraging Leanne’s training schedule, as she tackles everything from Ivinghoe Beacon to Mount Snowdon.

Leanne would like to say thank you to everyone who has so far helped raised £800, and Lucas has suggested that extra money goes towards dyslexia friendly library books.

Brooklands Middle School wishes Leanne the best of luck.

> https://www.gofundme.com/leanne-climbs-kilimanjaro