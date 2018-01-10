Leighton Buzzard parents urged ‘don’t miss school place deadline’

Leighton Buzzard parents need to get their applications in now if they have a child or children due to start school or transfer to middle school this September.

The deadline for applications is Monday, 15 January 2018.

Ahead of that date there are still hundreds of parents and carers across Central Bedfordshire who are yet to get their application in.

For starting school places, around 250 people, mainly in Houghton Regis (50), Dunstable (45), Leighton Buzzard (34) and Biggleswade (26), have yet to apply.

And for transfer to middle places, almost 210 applications have not been submitted.

The main areas being Leighton Buzzard (39), Biggleswade (13), Dunstable (10)

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Education and Skills, said: “If you don’t get your application in before the deadline then you run the risk of missing your first preference and your child or children not starting school or transferring to middle school with their friends.

“Applying online is the quickest and easiest way – and you can review and change your application right up to the deadline on 15 January.”

Visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/admissions