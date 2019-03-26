Leighton Buzzard referee was the fourth official at the first game at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium

A referee from Leighton Buzzard was chosen to be part of the team to officiate at the first game at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium on Sunday, March 24.

Tim Donnellan, 51, of Church Street, was selected to be the fourth official during Tottenham Under 18’s game against Southampton Under 18’s.

Tim is on the far left of the photo of the officials at the new stadium

On Sunday, Tim had to supervise the substitution procedures and hold up the board to indicate how many minutes of stoppage time there would be at the end of each half.

Tim said: “It was amazing on Sunday, there was just short of 30,000 people, the biggest crowd I have ever been at previously was 8,000 at a Bristol Rovers game, and also at a Luton Town match.

“It was an honour to be part of the match officials team at the first ever game at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

“I have had a lot of highlights in my career, I was part of some of the last few games at the old Wembley and I have officiated on the Bedfordshire Senior Cup Final and the Premier Cup final twice.

Tim at the first game at Tottenham's new stadium

“I was fourth official on the Women’s Super league, Continental league cup final four and a half years ago between Arsenal and Man City, televised live on BT Sport.”

Tim referees in the Southern league and Isthmian League, Premier League under 18’s and the Women’s Super League and is a fourth official on The Vanarama National League and for the Premier League Reserve League (the under 21’s).

He added: “I am happy with the level I am refereeing at, it has been a good start to the year, I was at the Emirates for the Arsenal v Totternham game in the Under 21 League, that was a good game to be involved with.”

Tim, who has refereed in the USA, has been officiating for 19 years and is a Level 3 referee.

Tim in the dug out

The game was the first of two test events at the stadium before the first team play their opening match there against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 3.