Leighton Buzzard residents flock to opening of new M&S foodhall

Marks & Spencer has opened the doors to its new foodhall in Leighton Buzzard.

Hundreds of locals popped down for the opening at 10am today, eager to be the first 200 customers to receive a golden ticket for special offers.

M&S is now open!

One of the many shoppers keen to walk through the doors was former LBO reporter, Sarah Holmes. So keen, in fact, she was the first to set foot inside!

Sarah said: “Well, just done my first shop in Marks & Spencer, Leighton Buzzard, having been the first customer to step foot inside (yay!).

“I bought some veggie sausages, biscuits, Colin the caterpillar cakes, fruit, salad, and a few other bits and pieces.

“I have waited so many years for this and it was worth the wait. Not sure there is enough parking up there. We shall see.”

Sarah's M&S selfie

Golden tickets were distributed to the first customers through the door and included offers such as £5 and £20 off as well as 1 x £200 gift card and 2 x £100 gift cards.

Local resident Jules Holmes was the lucky recipient of the £200 gift card, and is looking forward to spending it in store.

Jules said: “I came here today with my friend from the gym. She opened her golden ticket and got a £100 voucher so I was really happy for her, and then I opened mine to find the £200 voucher! I was so surprised, I never win anything. I love M&S and am so pleased to have one here in Leighton Buzzard.”

Emma Wyeth, store manager, said: “The team has been working so hard to get ready for the opening and it’s been brilliant to see the community turn out to support us today.

“The shelves are bursting with everything, from lunches to go and everyday essentials, to dinners perfect for sharing with family and friends. We’re excited to be part of the Leighton Buzzard community and we can’t wait to get to know our local customers.”

The store also offers the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service.

Customers can opt for next day pick up if they order by 10pm the night before on M&S.com.