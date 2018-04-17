Leighton Buzzard runner hopes to raise £4000 for Aspire at London Marathon

A woman from Leighton Buzzard is preparing to run the London Marathon on Sunday, to raise money for Aspire.

Daniella Harris, from Stanbridge, is hoping to raise £4000 for the national charity that provides practical help to people who have been paralysed by spinal cord injury, after they helped her dad when he had a severe cycling accident.

Last year, Daniella’s father, Stephen, had been on a fairly routine long cycle ride when he came off his bike on a quiet country lane near Tring suffering a spinal cord injury, he still does not know how it happened.

The 19-year-old said: “Dad was taken into hospital on 17th February 2017 after being found unconscious in the road, still on his bike. After plenty of tests we discovered that Dad had broken his neck at C1 level. This injury has left Dad tetraplegic.”

The injury meant that Stephen became paralysed from the shoulders down.

Daniella used running to help her process what had happened to her dad, she is now a regular runner and is training four to five times a week. She said: “I am very excited about the marathon but also very nervous. I am looking forward to experiencing what is supposed to be the UK’s most atmospheric sporting event!”

She has already raised £3400 for Aspire and is hoping to reach her target by the end of next week.

She said: “Aspire very quickly became prevalent in Dad’s independence whilst in rehab and has been a massive influence in his recovery so far.

“They have provided dad with a mouth mouse so that he can operate his compute using his mouth, this has helped him communicate with life outside of the hospital during his long stay so far.”

To support Daniella visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DaniellaHarris.