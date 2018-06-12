Leighton Buzzard’s Ann and sister Cathie share story in ITV’s Long Lost Family: What Happened Next?

A Leighton Buzzard businesswoman is appearing in ITV’s Long Lost Family: What Happened Next? as the show brings audiences up to date after she shared an emotional reunion with her big sister.

Last year, Ann Beggs took part in the channel’s parent show Long Lost Family, which saw her meet older half-sister, Cathie Cutler-Evans, for the very first time.

Adrienne Credit: ITV

At 19, their mother Adrienne - later a well-known campaigner for multiple sclerosis charities - had given baby Cathie up for adoption; however, she had always tried searching for Cathie after she knew her daughter had turned 18.

Sadly, Adrienne died in 2012 and was never reunited, but Cathie contacted the ITV show, its team putting her in touch with her sister, Ann, and brother, Mark, who were both thrilled to meet the older sister Adrienne had always told them about.

Speaking to the LBO last year, Ann said: “Mum was the best - she was just amazing. We always knew about Cathie - there was never a sit down moment; Cathie was always spoken about for as long as I remember.

“I hope people who watch the show learn what life was like in the 60s - things were very different if you were a single mother.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster and the Long Lost Family team were brilliant.

“I always wanted to find Cathie to the point of obsession and when we met in March [2017] the connection was palpable. It has been an amazing journey.”

Now an update, Long Lost Family What Happened Next?, is available on ITV Player and aired last night (Monday June 11).

Speaking to the ITV team for the new trailer, Cathie said: “As soon as I saw Ann, I thought ‘This is my sister’ - my life changed forever.”

Ann told the ITV team: “From the moment she walked into that room I knew we were going to be best of friends.”

Their brother, Mark, will also be appearing in the show.

Adrienne used to run a florist in Leighton Buzzard, while businesswoman Ann is a wedding planner at Ann Nicholas Wedding Planning.

Catch up here: https://www.itv.com/hub/long-lost-family-what-happened-next/2a3344a0007