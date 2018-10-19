Leighton Buzzard’s Craig is a cut above the rest at Salon International!

A Leighton Buzzard hair stylist proved he was a cut above the rest as the young contestant came second in what was his debut competition at Salon International.

Former Cedars Upper School pupil, Craig Mills, 27, impressed the judges when he entered the ‘Male Fashion Look: Cut and Finish’ category, with one commenting that he had created a “strong image”.

Celebrating the award!

The ambitious employee of Valentino’s Barbers, Bridge Street, attended the ExCeL Exhibition Centre with his model, Mitchell Bannister, on October 14 and was thrilled with his second place award.

Craig said: “I’ve not been doing hairdressing that long - nearly a year and a half - and thought I would give it a go.

“I’m obviously quite new but some there had been doing it for a good ten years plus, so it was massive achievement for me - I didn’t expect anything.

“I was actually quite nervous. You all have to go back at a certain time and wait for the awards. I was over the moon. It was my first competition and I couldn’t be happier; all the staff are really proud of how far I have come.”

Model Mitchell Bannister

Craig worked at Leighton Buzzard Tesco supermarket for around seven years, before deciding to change career.

Having always been interested in styling, Craig practised on his friends - who were very impressed - before landing a job at Valentino’s in March.

He hopes to open his own shop one day, and as for next year’s competition, Craig said: “I hope to try and get the number one spot!”