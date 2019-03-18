Leighton Buzzard’s HSBC bank forced to open late today after power cut

HSBC bank in Leighton Buzzard was closed this morning (Monday) after a power cut on Saturday caused a problem with the link to security.

A woman from Leighton Buzzard visited the bank on the High Street this morning and found it was closed ‘due to security concerns’.

HSBC bank. Photo from Google Maps

The branch does not open on Saturdays but was due to open at 9.30am this morning, the opening was delayed because of a security issue and it opened at 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for HSBC UK said: “Leighton Buzzard High Street had a power cut on Saturday as a result our main network which links into security (Alarm Filtering Company) has been down.

“This has prevented us from opening the branch due to staff safety. The issue has now been resolved and we are back open.”