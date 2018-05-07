Leighton Buzzard’s May Fayre is a scorching success!

The glorious bank holiday weather ensured a record crowd descended on Leighton Buzzard to enjoy the annual May Fayre today.

Many thousands of visitors enjoyed the festivities which were split between the High Street and Parson’s Close Recreation Ground.

There were several new acts including strong man The Mighty Smith, Zoot the stiltwalker, and gun dogs.

The activities began at 10am when the fayre was officially opened by Air Commodore Gordon Moulds CBE.

The excitement carried on until 5pm.

Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club organised the event and most of the proceeds from this year’s fayre will go to its ‘Yes We Can’ disability sports programme.

Richard Johnson OBE, President of the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, said: “There was a record number of people, it was the hottest day in memory [for the event] and it was a fantastic experience for everyone.

“Leighton-Linslade showed its true community spirt and established itself as a destination venue for community entertainment in line with its place as the capital of Central Bedfordshire. Rotary thanks everyone whom made this a truly special day.”

