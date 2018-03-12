Leighton Buzzard’s MP wants to know what areas are suffering from poor phone reception

South West Beds MP Andrew Selous is calling on constituents to contact him about poor mobile phone receptions in their area.

Mr Selous is asking the public to email him if they have no or poor mobile phone signal coverage where they live or work in the South West Bedfordshire constituency.

He has already been made aware of two instances in Leighton Buzzard where residents are unhappy that the signal inside their home is inferior to that outside their property. Two Stanbridge residents have also been in touch about the poor reception in the village.

He said: “I’m aware of certain parts of my constituency which have no mobile phone coverage and I am talking to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Ofcom and the mobile phone companies to try to get these ‘not-spots’ covered by a mobile phone signal as soon as possible.

“I am aware that in certain villages, smart-meters cannot be installed because there’s no mobile phone coverage and that British Telecom has been lobbied to leave phone boxes in villages where there is no signal so that the emergency services can be contacted.

“I know that in some situations it can be difficult to get the code for a defibrillator if there is no mobile phone signal.

“I look forward to hearing from my constituents to make sure that I am able to work on this issue across every part of South West Bedfordshire. I hope as many people as possible will let me know where there are problems.”

To contact Mr Selous about poor mobile phone signals, email andrew.selous.mp@parliament.uk.