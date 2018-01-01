Leighton Buzzard’s Rob is World’s Strongest Man!

A Leighton Buzzard bodybuilder is at the top of his game and going from strength to strength ... quite literally!

Rob Ward, 33, won the title of Britain’s Strongest Man for the fourth consecutive year in July 2017 after competing with the UK’s toughest powerlifters.

And last month, Rob finally took the global title to be crowned World’s Strongest Man u90kg 2017 after competing in The Official Strongman Games in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

After winning the trophy on December 17, a delighted Rob later took to Facebook and said: “I can’t believe it! Just won World’s Strongest Man u90kg.”

Rob thanked his personal trainers Hills Physical Development and partner Kim Flitton.

He added: “The lads in the u90kg class were unbelievable. Great comradery and a pleasure to compete with.”

Rob also competed in the World Strongman Games last year in Indianapolis but missed out on winning the title.

And he has also expressed an interest in competing in the u105kg in the future.

The World’s Strongest Man competition dates back to 1977 and was a chance for athletes of all disciplines to compete in an endurance of strength.

Powerlifting exercises include lifting logs, the yoke carry and car deadlift.

The ‘strongman’ community has widely expanded through the internet and social media, and now offers vastly improved accessibility to participants from all over the world.

For updates on Rob’s progress, visit www.facebook.com/robwardstrongman.