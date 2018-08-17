Leighton Buzzard’s vicar Grant Fellows plans to retire next month

Leighton Buzzard’s vicar, the Rev Canon Grant Fellows, has announced his intention to retire at the end of September after nearly 15 years in the post.

He is also Team Rector of the Ouzel Valley group of parishes which includes churches at Hockliffe, Billington, Eggington, Sandhills, Heath and Reach and Linslade, helped by three Team Vicars.

Rev Canon Grant Fellows at the Palm Sunday Procession (2005)

Rev Fellows is the 59th Vicar of All Saints Church in a line which stretches back to the 13th century. He came to Leighton Buzzard from Radlett parish church and before that he was Vicar at Heath and Reach.

A church spokesman said: “He has been immensely popular in the church and in the town and his work has impacted many lives for the better.”

The LBO intends to publish a fuller article nearer his retirement date.