Leighton Buzzard Santas give a boost to disadvantaged children

Leighton Buzzard’s annual KidsOut Santa Dash has raised more than £1,000 for local disadvantaged children.

The town welcomed over 160 ‘Santa runners’, all dressed in their red coats and bushy beards, for the event on the morning of Saturday, December 2,

Santa Dash 2017

Organised by KidsOut and the Leighton Buzzard Fun Runners, the Santa Dash has become an integral part of the Christmas weekend in town.

Keri Donnellan organised a fantastic Jazzercise warm- up before the run, a humorous sight to see of hundreds of Santa’s (and Sant-dogs!) creating a sea of red dancers.

The actual race kicked off just after 11am, where participants could choose between a 2 mile and 3 mile route.

When the runners came through the finishing line (with rosy cheeks to match their outfits!), they were given a finisher’s medal as a memory for the event.

In addition to the Santa Dash, KidsOut hosted a Santa’s Grotto over the weekend.

Children were invited to come and meet Santa personally and receive a present (specially wrapped by the KidsOut elves!).

Donations made at the grotto would allow children in refuge to receive their very own present from Santa at Christmas.

In total, KidsOut raised over £2,300 over the Leighton Buzzard Christmas weekend.

A spokesman said: “This money will be used to help give positive experiences to disadvantaged children in the local area, helping to give them happy memories over the Christmas period like every child deserves.

“KidsOut’s participation over the Christmas weekend will always be close to our hearts and is fundamental to our local fundraising activities.”