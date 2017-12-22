Leighton Buzzard school celebrates ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

Pupils from Mary Bassett Lower School were celebrating after the school was given a Good rating by Ofsted in the latest report.

The school, on Bassett Road, in Leighton Buzzard, was praised for the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

In the report it says: “Your work to nurture pupils’ personal development is commendable and is greatly appreciated by parents.

“Adults are quick to identify pupils’ emotional and health needs and they take the right steps to seek additional help where it would be beneficial. It was a pleasure to meet and speak to your pupils. They talk happily about their work. Pupils are keen to do well and to take responsibility.

“They like the school’s rewards systems, especially the opportunity to win a ‘Golden Ticket’ or to take part in a ‘Headteacher’s Tea Party’. Pupils enjoy coming to school.

“You and your staff focus well on ‘The Mary Bassett Way’ and it is reflected in all aspects of school life.”

The lower school recently conducted a parent and carer survey and they found that 100% of parents and carers who responded agree their child is happy at school, 99% of respondents agreed that their child is safe and well looked after and 99% of parents and carers who responded agree their child makes good progress at the school.

Headteacher Kristian Hewitt is currently involved with a Leadership development programme with the Royal Opera House Bridge, called ‘Leaders for Impact’.

He is one of 16 candidates who were successful in gaining a place on the programme, covering the South-East of England.

The programme has been designed to develop leadership capacity, skill and knowledge to champion the role of Arts and Culture in education.

He said: “Our education system has been under pressure, especially over the last couple of decades, to strive for improvement in academic outcomes.

“To help prepare our young people for the future, we do need to make sure they can achieve highly academically, but we also need to make sure they have excellent social and emotional learning opportunities and the chance to experience a broad and exciting curriculum. Research shows that access to good quality arts and cultural opportunities benefits our health, economic situations and wellbeing.

“Parents and carers I talk to clearly understand the benefits of providing a well-rounded education to support their children becoming resilient and successful adults, and this is what we aim to do.”