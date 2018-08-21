Leighton Buzzard schoolboy presented with award for helping the community

A five-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard met PAW Patrol pups when he was presented with an award for Helping the Community.

Kaidan Rowdon, of Heath and Reach, was one of eight winners to receive an award at the PAW Patrol Little Heroes PAW Awards 2018.

Kaidan with the other winners at the festival

He won The Rocky Award for Helping the Community after raising hundreds of pounds for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports bereaved families of soldiers.

Kaidan was presented with his award at the Gloworm Festival on Sunday, August 19, where he met former JLS singer JB Gill and PAW Patrol pups Chase and Marshall.

He said: “It was ‘squilliant’ (better than brilliant!) getting my award and medal!

“I loved meeting my favourite pups and JB. He was really nice too, he let mummy take his photo with me.

“I still can’t believe I won. The other children were very nice, one saved a doggy!”

For more about Scotty’s Little Soldiers visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.