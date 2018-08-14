Leighton Buzzard schoolboy wins national award for Helping the Community

A five-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard has won an award for Helping the Community after raising cash for charity.

Kaidan Rowdon, of Heath and Reach, is one of eight winners across the country in the PAW Patrol Little Heroes Paw Awards 2018.

Tom Sawyer, Kaidan's uncle

Parents were asked to nominate their real-life heroes for the awards, with Kaidan nominated by his mum Wendy after he raised hundreds of pounds for bereaved families of soldiers.

The eight Awards, based on the Nick Jr TV show, recognises children for the challenges they have faced in their lives and how they have touched the lives of others.

Kaidan will receive The Rocky Award for Helping the Community because of his generosity of spirit in helping others.

Wendy said: “A few months ago, out of the blue, Kaidan told me he wanted to raise pennies for people who are sad as they have lost people they love.

“I was so touched by how sweet this was for a five-year-old and together we investigated charities. He immediately loved the idea of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports families of bereaved soldiers, as his own uncle Tom died in service in Afghanistan in 2009 before Kaidan was born. He has already made and sold dozens of cakes and every time he sells one he tells the buyer all about the charity. Since then, he’s decided he wants to do something bigger and better and this award is the perfect way to tell him how proud he makes us with his generosity and kindness.”

Kaidan will receive his award at a ceremony during a VIP glamping weekend at the Gloworm Festival this weekend.

He said: “I can’t believe that I won. It feels good and beautiful. I’m happy I raised lots of pennies and want to make more, lots more. Thinking of more ideas.”

For more about Scotty’s Little Soldiers visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.