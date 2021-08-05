Leighton Buzzard South has the most new Covid cases in Central Bedfordshire, but overall figures have fallen again

New cases of COVID-19 have fallen again in the past week across Central Bedfordshire, but remain higher than at the beginning of July.

The figures released today (Thursday) include data for the week up to August 1, with Leighton Buzzard South the most affected ward in the district with 46 new cases recorded.

The statistics across Central Beds reveal a drop of 326 new weekly cases to 748, representing a 259.1 case rate per 100,000 population, compared to 372.1 for the previous reporting week (July 19-25). During the past week there was one Covid-related death, bringing the total since January 2020 to 665.

Covid-19 testing

Neighbouring Bedford and Luton also experienced a drop in new cases, but there was a rise in Milton Keynes.

Bedford had 459 new cases (a rate of 264.9 per 100,000) with no deaths reported. Luton had 531 new cases (a rate of 249.2 per 100,000) with two deaths reported.

Milton Keynes had 782 new cases (290.2 cases per 100,000) and 1 death reported.

The Central Beds report states: "The fall in case numbers here is welcome and we hope it will continue, although the level of new cases is still high and has increased in some parts of Central Bedfordshire. Coronavirus remains a serious health risk. You should stay cautious to help protect yourself and others.

"If you’ve not had your vaccine yet, get it now. Every day we are seeing more evidence that vaccines work. People who have not had the vaccine are at greater risk of catching COVID-19 and becoming ill. One in five people being admitted to hospital in England with COVID-19 is aged between 18 and 34 according to the chief executive of NHS England. Young people who have not been jabbed could become seriously ill and the best way they can protect themselves is to get the vaccine.

"Last week, about 250,000 18- to 30-year-olds had their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but it is still important for those young people who have not yet taken the opportunity to come forward and have their jab. If you’ve had your first dose, you can now get your second dose after 56 days."

The Central Beds figures by ward for new cases are: Leighton Buzzard South 46, Toddington 45, Dunstable-Northfields 42, Flitwick 39, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine 36, Arlesey 36, Stotfold and Langford 35, Leighton Buzzard North 31, Sandy 30, Biggleswade North 29, Shefford 29, Ampthill 28, Dunstable-Central 27, Dunstable-Icknield 27, Dunstable-Watling 27, Linslade 27, Dunstable-Manshead 24, Caddington 22, Barton-le-Clay 21, Biggleswade South 21, Tithe Farm 20, Houghton Hall 18, Potton 13, Houghton Conquest and Haynes 11, Aspley and Woburn 11, Silsoe and Shillington 11, Northill 10, Parkside 9, Heath and Reach 8, Eaton Bray 8, Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield 7.