Leighton Buzzard student’s charity calendar ‘tells a story’

A Leighton Buzzard school pupil has created a beautiful charity calendar after he held a competition for amateur and professional photographers.

Jordon Gallagher, 17, who attends Oak Bank School, has created a calendar for A4S, which helps disadvantaged Bedfordshire youngsters.

Jordon said: “I am really grateful to everyone who sent in photos . In the end I chose 13 images that inspired me and made me want to find out more.

“One photo from a novice came with a story of her daughter going travelling and how the family dog would lay outside her room every day until she arrived home.

“All proceeds are going to A4S who have helped my education and social skills.

“I hope the money will help fund the same opportunity for another person who can benefit as much as I have.”

You can buy a calendar for £10 and collect it from the school (on Sandy Lane) or have one posted.

Call 01525 374559.

> To find out more about A4S: http://www.a4sbedford.com/