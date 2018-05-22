Leighton Buzzard student to star in 50th anniversary of Joseph

A 16-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard will be performing in the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at St Albans Cathedral as the show celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Jacob Edwards, who is a pupil at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, will be taking on he lead role of Joseph in the musical on Saturday, May 26.

Jacob is no stranger to playing the central role in plays and musicals, he previously played the title role in Cameron Mackintosh’s UK tour of Oliver as a young boy (pictured).

The new High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Suzy Harvey, asked pupils from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts to perform Joseph, by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

She said: “It gives me great pleasure to host this concert and bring the hugely talented students from Tring Park School for the Performing Arts to St Albans Cathedral to perform arguably one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most popular musicals.

“With unforgettable songs and wonderful lyrics, I hope musical theatre lovers will support the event and enjoy a fantastic evening’s entertainment.”

All proceeds from the concert will be shared between St Albans Cathedral and the ‘Love Herts’ Appeal at Hertfordshire Community Foundation, which helps vulnerable people across Hertfordshire.

The show begins at 7.30pm and ticket can be booked at stalbanscathedral.org.