Leighton Buzzard students with an achievement to write home about!

Talented writers in Leighton Buzzard have received recognition after entering a Rotary Club contest.

The Young Writer competition is run across the country by Rotary, but the local success stories were winner Mia Richardson and runner up Amelia Gorring-Farrow, both from Brooklands School.

The competition is divided into three age groups nationally, Junior, Intermediate and Senior. Richard Johnson, Leighton Linslade Rotary Club president said: “ In Leighton Linslade we concentrated this year on encouraging students at the Intermediate level and the task was to write around 500 words in prose or poem around the theme A Different Perspective.

“Brooklands School was particularly successful having four entries, one of whom was runner up, and of course Mia Richardson our Leighton- Linslade winner.

“I made the local awards on Monday in front of the whole school, which I know was a real thrill for Mia. Unfortunately Mia did not quite make it to the national final but it was still a great achievement as was Amelie in coming runner up.”