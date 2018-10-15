Leighton Buzzard stylist wows judges at Salon International competition

An ambitious Leighton Buzzard hairdresser was thrilled to compete in London’s prestigious Salon International competition on Sunday.

Tammy Lovegrove, 38, owner of High Street business Better Than Natural, gave the other stylists a run for their money as she took part in the final four of the ‘Classic’ category.

The stage

The hair extension specialist and her fellow contestants worked against the clock to finish their models’ looks, as Tammy completed a 20 inch style full head hair extensions, including a blow dry and curls.

Tammy said: “It was a really good day, my styling went well and the competition was fun.

“I didn’t win, but one of the judges spoke to me after to say he was surprised, as I had the joint highest score and the best colour match.

“I styled my model from scratch when all the others were prepped with pin curls and rollers, and the judges walking around all said my work was good as well as my social media.

Model Tammi's hair before and after

“I’m happy to have got to the finals and the event was huge. After styling and judging we were taken backstage and then the winner was announced.”

Tammy’s model for the day was Tammi Collins, the owner Lipo Aesthetics, a friend and fellow businesswoman based with Tammy in Leighton Buzzard’s Phoenix Rejuvenation.

Over 40,000 people walked through the doors of the ExCeL Exhibition Centre to view the stylists at work and the pair even had interest from a television celebrity.

Tammy added: “I’m really happy with my work and the judges’ positive comments to me, and I’ll apply again next year.

“It was posted on other hair companies’ social media accounts and Lauren Pope from Towie who owns Hair Rehab posted a video of me competing, and wished me luck.

“All in all, it was a fun day and my model was amazing; even though I didn’t win I’m happy with top four and got to showcase in front of hairdressers from all over the world!”

Search: ‘Better Than Natural Hair Extensions at Phoenix Rejuvenation’ on Facebook.