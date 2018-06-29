Leighton Buzzard takes part in a Beauty of a world record attempt!

Stagecoach Performing Arts will participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous performance of one show this Sunday (July 1).

Celebrating Stagecoach’s 30-year anniversary, students from Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard will join up with schools nationwide and abroad (including Germany, Canada and Malta) to stage Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Junior.

Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard

Performing simultaneously at 6pm BST, Stagecoach aims to have up to 200 of its schools taking part, the world record attempt commemorating three decades of its schools sparking children’s creativity through singing, dancing and acting classes. Upwards of 6,500 children will be involved.

If successful, Stagecoach will break its own record, which currently stands from 2008.

Almost ten years ago Stagecoach organised the largest simultaneous performance of one show for its 20th anniversary, achieving 66 performances of Glad Rags across the UK, Ireland and Germany. More than double the number of schools have signed up to join the festivities this time.

Principal of Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard, Tracey Chatterley, 47, said, “The children are so excited to be part of this world record attempt and have been woring so hard on their lines, songs and dances. It’s going to be such a wonderful show and an amazing experience for them all.”

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was released in cinemas in 1991 and is one of the most beloved animated films of all time.

In 1994 it was transformed into a spectacular, award-winning Broadway musical by the Disney Theatrical Group, which has been seen by over 25 million people and continues to enchant audiences around the world.

Most recently, this ‘tale as old as time’ has again been reinvented, this time as a live-action feature, which is the world’s top-grossing film of 2017, reaffirming its enduring appeal across multiple generations.

Stagecoach boasts a talented alumni base of A-list celebrities and actors.

The selection of Disney’s enchanting classic is highly appropriate, with two of Stagecoach’s former students, Emma Watson and Nathan Mack, having played the protagonist Belle and Chip the teacup, respectively, in the film of Beauty and the Beast.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Leighton Buzzard is part of a network of more than 700 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.

Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18 year olds every weekend during term time.

For more information about Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard, visit their website at www.stagecoach.co.uk/leightonbuzzard or call 01525 790795.