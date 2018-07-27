Leighton Buzzard teenagers show their respect for fallen heroes

Youth Forum members of TACTIC, the Teenage Advice and Information Centre run by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, have been showing their respect for fallen soldiers.

Two art murals have been installed at the Church Square War Memorial in remembrance of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

TACTIC

Over a 12-week period, the youngsters attended workshops to undertake research and find the quotes you see on the murals. They developed their ideas, designed images, made templates and then created the art works using spray techniques. The vivid colour was achieved through a great deal of poppy painting.

The WW1 mural display is for all the community to enjoy and contemplate. The art project gave young people a chance to think about the consequences of the war.

The art project was co-funded by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, and Central Bedfordshire Council’s Youth Support Service Grant.

To find out how to get involved in the TACTIC Youth Forum, for ages 12-19, look up the TACTIC website: www.tactic-centre.co.uk or contact Tracey on 01525-373838, or email tactic@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk