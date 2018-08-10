Leighton Buzzard Tesco target of ‘planned robbery’ as shop staff threatened and expensive mobiles taken

Police believe Leighton Buzzard Tesco superstore was the target of a ‘planned robbery’, as offenders threatened shop staff and took high value mobile phones.

At approximately 2.10pm yesterday (Thursday, August 9), five men, described as white men in their 20s, entered the Tesco store on Vimy Road and made their way to the mobile phone department.

They proceeded to threaten the staff and were able to take a significant number of high value mobile phones from behind the counter.

The offenders, who spoke with Irish accents, then made off from the store, heading in the direction of the canal situated behind the building.

None of the staff members were injured in the incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Breed, investigating, said: “This appears to have been a thoroughly planned robbery, with the offenders spending only minutes in the store in total.

“We are following a number of leads, but any information from people in the area could be vital in helping us track down those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit the force’s reporting centre on its website, or contact DS Breed by calling 101, quoting incident 217 of 9 August.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.