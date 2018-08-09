Leighton Buzzard triumphant at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Leighton Buzzard businesses are celebrating success after enjoying a glamorous night at the 2018 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The special awards night was held in July at the Park Inn, Bedford, and the entrants were judged by industry experts, including Wayne Thompson of Stanair Services, and Sara Searle of Liebherr GB.

Neil Keenan accepts his award. Credit: SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The triumphant Leighton Buzzard businesses were as follows: Regus Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year: Winner – Osborne Morris & Morgan (OMM), West Street; Runner Up – Millstream Estate Services , West Street.

Networking Group of the Year: (Winner – The Pride of Dunstable); Runner Up – Leighton Buzzard Business Club.

Business Person of the Year: Winner – Neil Keenan of Millstream Estate Services .

OMM managing partner, Tim Woolford, said: “We feel so privileged to be named Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year. Community means everything to us, which is why we work tirelessly to give our clients the best service and support possible. We’ve also retained the Law Society’s Practice Management quality mark, Lexcel.

Oonagh, Neil and Antonia.

“We’re proud to work closely with charities such as Willen Hospice and Harry’s Rainbow, and in January, we set up ‘Coffee&Connect Leighton Buzzard’– an informal local networking group.”

Winner Neil Keenan, director of Millstream Estate Services, said: “You never really know what your chances are, as you don’t know who you’ll be up against!

“Ultimately, it’s a team effort – we’re fairly close knit and we have grown the business quite rapidly over the last five years, showing leadership. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”

He added: “What’s that quote? ‘Behind every successful man, there is a surprised woman’ – my mum, Oonagh (our accounts manager), my wife, Claire, and my office manager, Antonia Whiley!”