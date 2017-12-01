Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers raise £17,000 for charity after mighty mountain challenge

Adventurous young farmers from Leighton Buzzard raised an incredible £17,000 for charity after tackling three of the highest mountains in the UK.

On Friday, November 17, Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Club (LBYFC) presented Florence Nightingale Hospice and local charity KidsOut with cheques worth £8,743 each, after the team received sponsorship for climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales.

The Young Farmers at the bottom of Snowdon.

Between 4pm on June 2 and 4pm on June 3, 19 intrepid club members drove over 450 miles to complete their challenge, finishing in an impressive 22 hours and 51 minutes.

A Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Club spokesman, said: “We are feeling very proud of our achievements - we raised far more than we ever expected!

“At the first mountain, Ben Nevis (Scotland), we were all raring to go. We started in the late afternoon and had to get up and down before sunset.

“It was the tallest mountain of the three and we had to pick up the pace on the way down.

The cheque presentation.

“We then got into the cars and the drivers had some food ready - pizzas!”

After completing Ben Nevis in around five hours, the team headed to Scafell Pike, England, arriving at the rather unfriendly hour of 2am.

The spokesman said: “We got out and started climbing in the pitch black. We had our head torches so it wasn’t too bad and made sure we all stuck together, reaching the top just as the sun was rising.

“We were back on the road by 6.30am and our team started to ascend Snowdon (Wales), the final mountain, at around 11am. The journey down was the hardest with everyone beginning to feel the lack of sleep.

“However, they powered through on adrenaline and the thought of returning to their comfortable beds!”

The cheque presentation, including charity guests, took place at Wing Village Hall.

The money given to Florence Nightingale Hospice, Aylesbury, will go towards providing care for local people and families affected by life-limiting illness.

Meanwhile, KidsOut, Leighton Buzzard, will use the donations for Christmas gift boxes and a day trip for disadvantaged children.

The spokesman added: “This wouldn’t have happened without a number of local businesses. The club would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has donated, especially George Browns, who have supported us from day one.

“Finally, we cannot thank our drivers enough.”

To join the LBYFC, email: info@lbyfc.co.uk or call chairman, Will Roff, on: 07909 680807.