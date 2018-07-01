Leighton Buzzard Youth Club invited to Parliament

Leighton Buzzard Youth Club joined MPs, Tesco staff, and representatives from environmental charity Groundwork at a celebration event in Parliament.

The event was organised to mark the success of the supermarket’s flagship community grant scheme, Bags of Help.

The initiative sees money raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

To recognise the success of the project so far, Tesco and Groundwork invited representatives from 50 groups to the event.

Leighton Buzzard Youth Club received a £1,000 grant to help improve young people’s lives, through informal education programmes such as sports and healthy eating.

A large number of young people attend the youth club twice a week.

The funding will be used to go towards the next year of activities.

Since launching in 2015, the Bags of Help scheme has awarded more than £52 million to over 16,000 projects across the UK.

Jessica Dean, local communications manager for Tesco in the east of England, said: “To have awarded this amount of money to thousands of groups all over Britain is a fantastic achievement – and it’s all down to our customers.

“Bags of Help continues to be a great success and we wanted to get some of our funding recipients involved in helping us celebrate.

“Each of the groups has a big part to play in their communities and it’s important that we brought everyone together to recognise that.”