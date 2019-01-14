Leighton Buzzard Zumba teacher advertises the fact she danced with Take That!

A Zumba teacher from Leighton Buzzard took part in a Zumba routine with Take That, which is now part of a TV advert.

Lucy Andrews, who runs ‘Zumba and Zumba Kids with Lucy’ in Leighton Buzzard, received an email from ITV in November inviting her to take part in a Take That Special.

She took seven of her ladies to a hall in Tring for filming. They were joined by other Zumba instructors and their class members from across the three counties.

She said: “We were taught a Zumba routine by an instructor and we were filmed doing that routine, during one of the routines Take That walked in and surprised us, I was so shocked, we didn’t expect them to actually come.

“They were there with one of their super fans, a lady called Catherine from Wendover who is a Zumba dance teacher as well. It was an amazing day and we were all surprised to see them.”

Take That changed into their lycra and joined in with the routine, which has been turned into a 30-second advert, which launched on ITV on Saturday, January 5, as part of Suzuki’s Saturday #bringthefun campaign.

Take That join in with the Zumba routine. Lucy is pictured second from left (standing row)

The band has been taking time out from rehearsing for their Greatest Hits tour to surprise three of their biggest fans.

Lucy added: “We were actually filming for a new Suzuki advert which was on last Saturday. The reaction since has been great, and it is good advertising for my classes to say that some of my ladies and I have danced with Take That.”

Lucy teaches adults and kids Zumba classes at Beaudesert Lower School and Linslade Middle School, for more information go to: www.facebook.com/lucyandrewszumba.

Take That joined the Zumba session in Tring