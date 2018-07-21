Leighton children are encouraged to Gnasher their way through books

Children in Leighton Buzzard will get the chance to have fun in a national reading challenge this summer.

Libraries across Central Bedfordshire are taking part in the national Summer Reading Challenge. This year it will have a Beano theme to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the iconic British comic.

This year’s challenge will be called ‘Mischief Makers’ and will give children the opportunity to explore a map of Beanotown to find the mysterious buried treasure and become ultimate mischief makers! Dennis, Gnasher and friends will help them solve clues and collect stickers, having lots of fun and adventures along the way.

The Summer Reading Challenge is simple. Children are encouraged to read books of their choice during the holidays, with collectable incentives and rewards. There’s also a certificate and medal for every child who completes the challenge.

Young people aged 13-24 can also apply to become a Reading Hack volunteer and help out at their local library during the summer.

As part of the Summer Reading Challenge, all Central Bedfordshire libraries will host two accompanying storytelling events. The first - ‘Mischief Making Max’ - will see children enjoying an interactive adventure in the library. The second - ‘Motely Zoo’ - involves role play, storytelling and animal handling. Tickets cost £3 and £3.50 respectively from libraries.

To find out more, visit Leighton Buzzard library or www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/summer-reading-challenge