Leighton commuter passes first book challenge

A man from Leighton who commutes to London every day has written a book after deciding to do something with the time he spends on the train.

Having read about a book a week for several years, Adam Lenander said he started to find repetition in plot and some novels of pretty average quality.

As a challenge he set himself the task of trying to write a book.

Adam said: “After a number of failed attempts and some changes to the characters and plot, the story came together and I was able to write an initial draft in about eight months.

“I spent about the same time again off and on rewrites, which was the most challenging aspect as it is harder to have to go through a story for the 10th time knowing almost every word, rather than the pleasure (and frustration) of creating the story the first time.

“The book, ‘Emergence’, is a sci-fi novel, a reflection on the way we choose to live together, some of the challenges we face today and how the choices we make in society impact upon our lives.

“The book is available on Amazon, and I intend it to be part of a trilogy - I am now working on the follow up novels.”

A link to the book can be found at www.amazon.co.uk/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=emergence+len+ander