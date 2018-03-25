Leighton dental practice is all smiles as it re-opens

A dental practice invited loyal customers to join them as the deputy mayor cut the ribbon to mark the practice’s re-opening after improvement works.

Dr Vimal Patel and his team from Whole Tooth Dental Practice celebrated the re- opening of the practice, in Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard, earlier this month after extensive improvements had been made over the past months.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Clive Palmer was on hand to cut the ribbon.

Joining the team to help them celebrate were a host of local business owners and long-standing patients who have all been a part of the Whole Tooth journey over the years.

Whole Tooth has been part of the Leighton Buzzard community for more than 10 years and due to increasing demand as the town grows is now a multi-disciplinary practice providing all-round general and specialist dental care for residents of the town and its surrounding areas.

Dr Patel made a short speech thanking everyone for attending the re-opening.

He said the success of the practice was down to three main things – “the wonderful, loyal patients who value what the pratice does and trust the staff implicitly; the team of superstars that Whole Tooth has who work tirelessly to ensure patients have the best journey, and the continuous drive and passion from all involved to improve every day”.