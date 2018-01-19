Leighton groups urged to apply for grants to help youngsters

Leighton-Linslade Town Council (LLTC) is investing £150,000 in local voluntary organisations who provide clubs and activities for young people aged from 11 to 19.

The Youth Promise Grant is a commitment by LLTC to support groups to provide more positive activities for young people across the town.

The grant is available for projects that can be delivered up to March 31, 2019, and applications will be accepted on a rolling programme while funds are available.

Leader of the town council, Cllr Ewan Wallace, said: “We wish to see our young people thrive and develop their interests and we need to make sure they have the opportunities do so. We have long-serving dedicated voluntary organisations in the parish that could do with some help and encouragement to enhance their activities and increase membership.

“We needed to find a constructive way to invest in our youth whilst not dictating how our experienced leaders/volunteers run their clubs. This significant investment aims to have a transformative impact for our local voluntary sector.”

Anna Carter, from the Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club, said: “This grant scheme is a great opportunity for local organisations to be supported by the town council and invest in our children and young people.”

Grants (up to £30,000) can be applied for, for covering capital and revenue activity.

Go to www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or call Tracey on 01525-373838 for more information/application pack or email queries to tactic@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk