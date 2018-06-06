Leighton lads’ three charity challenge spices up with curry night

Two kind-hearted Leighton lads are on a mission to raise money for not one, but three charities, their challenges kicking off with a hot and spicy curry night.

Former Vandyke Upper School pupil, Alex Eddy, 24, and his friend Oli Sharp, 23, of Lake Street, are raising money for the Heroes Children Fund, Hula Animal Rescue Centre and The British Heart Foundation.

The duo are starting their summer of fundraising with a curry night and raffle at Chutneys, Mill Road, on Thursday (June 7), as well as organising a quiz night at the Heath Inn on July 5, before their charity challenges culminate with the pair taking part in the Great North Run on September 9.

Alex – who readers may remember from last year when he held a curry night and ran the marathon in aid of WheelPower – said: “The Heroes Children Fund was set up by my friends Max Budgen and Lewis Scott; it’s something I wanted to get involved with because it’s a pretty selfless act– two lads my age setting up and running a charity.

“They are both from Leighton Buzzard and the charity helps the children of fallen servicemen, for example, they gave eggs to the children at Easter. They also organise days out.

“I chose Hula because we [Alex and his fiancee Bethany] rescued our puppy from the Dogs Trust and we wanted to help our local animal centre.

“Oli chose the British Heart Foundation, and his family live in Newcastle so they should be coming to watch us at the Great North Run!”

The curry night is sold out but the lads are still looking for raffle prize donations. Please email: alexandoli@outlook.com

The quiz night at the Heath Inn starts at 7pm; please contact Alex and Oli to book a place in advance. Entry is £10 and includes dinner, while if you did fancy a curry, Alex and Oli may be organising another night in Cranfield – to be confirmed soon.

Alex added: “Chutneys were fantastic last year and really supportive so we’d like to say thank you to them, and to everybody who is coming on Thursday.

“After the marathon last year I decided to just enjoy myself for the summer – it took over my life – so my training for the Great North Run only started two weeks ago!

“I’ll be training around Cranfield, Willen Lake and Milton Keynes and will run along the canal here with Oli - it’s nice and flat.”

> www.justgiving.com/teams/AlexEddy

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oli-sharp