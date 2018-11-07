Leighton-Linslade choir heads to New York for special Remembrance Day concert

A Leighton-Linslade community choir will be singing their hearts out in ‘the Big Apple’, as they travel to America to mark the World War One Armistice Centenary.

52 singers from the Grand Union Community Choir will join singers from Hong Kong, Canada, Germany, Ireland and the USA to form an International Choir of over 200 voices.

The excited singers will performe ‘Requiem: The Souls of the Righteous’ composed and conducted Paul Mealor, as part of a commemorative concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Sunday (November 11).

Music Director, Susan Cox, said: “It will be the chance of a lifetime, an experience none of us will ever forget!”

‘The Souls of the Righteous’ was premiered in the UK on September 22, 2018, at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, Edinburgh, by the National Youth Choir of Scotland and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

It was recorded by Classic FM.

But New York is not the only special diary date for the singers, who are from Leighton-Linslade and its surrounding villages, as The Grand Union Community Choir will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary in 2019.

The group’s rehearsals take place weekly in term time at Southcott Lower School, Linslade, and new members are always most welcome.

There is no need to be able to read music or have previous singing experience. Please visit www.gucc.org.uk/ for more details.

The choir’s next concert ‘Brass and Voices’ is with Heath Band on Dec 1 at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church. Tickets are available via the Band, Choir or Dillamore’s Furnishings, High Street Leighton Buzzard.