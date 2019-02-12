Leighton-Linslade composer to conduct magical ‘We’re Going On a Bear Hunt’ live concert

An award-winning Leighton-Linslade composer will be conducting an exhilarating performance of ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ live in concert.

Stuart Hancock, 43, of Southcott Village, featured in the newspaper during December 2016, when the LBO revealed he had written the score for Channel 4’s Christmas adaptation of Michael Rosen’s charming children’s book.

Stuart in action during the Dublin concert.

He is now bringing the adventure to life in London, as on February 18 in the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall he will be conducting a 40-piece symphony orchestra during a screening of ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’.

Stuart said: “It’s something we wanted to do all along when we first recorded the film’s music with the City of London Sinfonia. We wanted them to play again for this concert - and they were up for that!

“It’s the first London performance of my music (with the film) live in concert, and if you’ve never seen a live symphony orchestra before, you will have your mind blown.”

The grand London concert will be presented by Lynn Forbes and she and Stuart will lead a 15-minute pre-film introduction, including a guide to the orchestra and the film’s musical themes.

The siblings peer nervously into the cave! Will they find a bear?

There will also be a sing-a-long with George Ezra’s theme song ‘Me and You’.

Stuart added: “The Channel 4 premiere got very high viewing numbers which was great; I think it was the highest rated show of the year.

“We introduced a sad element, the loss of the grandfather, and for me that’s the loveliest part of it. It really made it a meaningful adventure.

“The music was quite a big part of the film and what made it especially enjoyable was getting to tell the story, and being a little bit manipulative - supporting what people are visually seeing and having a little fun with it. For example, there are musical clues about the bear!”

Creating the film: Leighton-Linslade musician John Tubby plays his ukelele as Stuart monitors the recording on the computer. Directors, Joanna and Robin, look on from behind.

The London performance is on Monday, February 18, at 2pm, and Stuart has also conducted the live show in Dublin’s National Concert Hall with the RTE Concert Orchestra.

He added: “I hope children will be inspired to take up an instrument or become interested in film and music.”

Stuart won the British Composer Awards in 2015 and he recently worked on the arrangement of the famous song ‘The Impossible Dream’ for ITV’s promotional advert for Dancing on Ice, featuring a polar bear and a squirrel. To book tickets for the concert, visit: https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/132635-we%E2%80%99re-going-bear-hunt-film-live-concert-2019

To find out more about Stuart and his work, visit: http://www.stuarthancock.com/