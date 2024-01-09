Leighton-Linslade Helpers get £1,500 donation from housebuilder

The money will help support families in need

A food bank has been given a £1,500 cash boost thanks to a housebuilder.

Barratt David Wilson Homes, who is building homes at Clipstone Park, has handed the £1,500 donation to the Leighton-Linslade Helpers’ food bank.

This significant contribution, made through the Barratt Foundation Community Fund, aims to support the community and reflects the housebuilder's dedication to making a positive impact beyond the construction of its homes.

Formed to support the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, Leighton-Linslade Helpers has grown into a vital lifeline for individuals and families facing hardship in the local area.

Driven by a desire to make a positive local impact, the charity provides essential support to community members experiencing financial instability.

The donation from Barratt David Wilson Homes will support Leighton-Linslade Helper’s core services including its food parcels, community fridge, and check-in and chat café.

Marc Woolfe, director of sales & marketing for Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: “We are proud to contribute £1,500 to the Leighton-Linslade Helpers' food bank. We believe in building strong and caring communities around all our developments, including the nearby Clipstone Park.”

Sarah Cursons, chair at Leighton-Linslade Helpers added, "This contribution will go a long way in ensuring that families in need within our community have access to essential supplies. From all of us in Leighton Buzzard, I want to extend a massive thank you to Barratt David Wilson North Thames, for their touching contribution.”

