Leighton-Linslade proud to retain its Fairtrade status

Leighton-Linslade is proud to declare that its Fairtrade status has been renewed.

The town has had the honour of holding this title for over 10 years, but every two years it must apply for renewal.

Leighton-Linslade: proud to be a Fairtrade town. Credit: Jane Russell.

Fairtrade Leighton-Linslade’s Steering Group submitted a document to the Fairtrade Foundation covering all its activities, before its members attended a recent meeting of Leighton-Linslade Town Council, where a resolution of continued support was passed.

It is also delighted to say that its specialist coffee roasting business in the town is now able to supply Fairtrade Certified coffee.

Nick Stagg, head roaster of The House of Coffee, an independent coffee roaster and blender, said: “Our core product arrives from all over the tropics and many people in these areas live in poverty and in an environment that is threatened.

“We are very pleased to be a tiny hub in the town where local people can purchase coffee with a traceable, ethical brand (certified Fairtrade), which strives for equality and sustainability.

Fairtrade Town Logo.

“We have some significant trade customers who are immediately taking up our Fairtrade range and we will offer this to the trade and through our e-commerce website.”

Fairtrade coffee is being served at the newly opened Cafe in the Park, in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, and at Tree Tops Cafe, Rushmere Country Park, located in the visitor centre, which supports local suppliers. Seating is both inside and outside with views of Heron Valley.