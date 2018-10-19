Leighton-Linslade residents invited to Coffee with the Cops event

Bedfordshire Police is inviting Leighton-Linslade residents to Coffee with the Cops.

Officers are hoping that the community will come along and meet their local policing team at Astral Park, on Monday, October 22, from 11am - 2pm.

There will be advice about tool and bike theft prevention and because it is half term, plenty of fun for all the family, including a children’s cycling skills competition.

PCSO Rachel Carne, said: “Jewson’s will be loaning us their engraving device to security mark tools and the police will be security marking bikes.

“Dorvics will also be in attendance to assist with bike maintenance. All these services will be free of charge to the local residents.

“Oscar the safety car will be joining us from the Central Bedfordshire Council and local youth group leaders will be talking and giving details on the youth groups and activities that are available in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding villages.”

Residents are also encouraged to let the team know about any other crime concerns.