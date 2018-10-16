Leighton-Linslade residents rally together to ‘save kind Waitrose car park attendant’

Efforts are being made to save a much-loved Waitrose car park attendant whose role is feared to be under threat by the use of ANPR cameras.

The LBO has been inundated with calls about the kind employee of Britannia Parking, who is famed throughout the town for helping customers with their shopping, keeping an eye out for crime and always having time for a friendly chat.

However, residents have recently been vowing to boycott the supermarket over its decision to install ANPR cameras, which is understood to mean that the car park attendant could lose his job.

One resident claimed: “It [the campaign] is amazing and it shows how worthwhile he is – I don’t know anybody who wants him to go.

“He helps carry the bags, pushes your trolley back for you, and when he’s there you might only wait five or six minutes for a space because he will point out where to go – a camera can’t do that!”

Another lady claimed: “He will always speak to my elderly mother if she is waiting for me in the car to make sure she is not lonely.”

In the wake of such massive public support, the LBO approached the employee, but he informed us he did not wish to comment at this stage.

A Waitrose spokeswoman, said: “We understand Britannia is looking into the possibility of the parking attendant relocating to another local site and we have also invited him to apply for a position with us.”

However, Britannia Parking is remaining tight-lipped over the issue.

A spokesman said: “Britannia Parking takes its responsibilities as a car park operator and manager very seriously.

“It is our policy not to comment on individual staff and their personal circumstances.”

The Waterborne Walk supermarket applied to the Central Bedfordshire Council in March for planning permission to install three automatic number plate recognition cameras in its car park.

The cameras are planned to be installed within the next couple of months.