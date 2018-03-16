Leighton-Linslade’s annual parish meeting is a chance to ask questions

Leighton-Linslade’s Annual Parish Meeting takes place on Monday, March 19 at Astral Park pavilion.

The meeting (7.30pm-9pm) is open to all residents.

There will be a brief talk by town council representatives about recent and future projects, after which there will be the chance to ask questions about any matter which the council is responsible for, such as parks and open spaces, play areas, allotments, cemeteries, community events, community grants and Christmas lighting.

A spokesman said: “This year, the Annual Parish Meeting will take place at Astral Park, Johnson Drive, LU7 4AY.

“The hall provides a larger meeting space than the Council Chamber at the White House and we hope to welcome as many local residents as possible to the event. There is car parking available at Astral Park.”