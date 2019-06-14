Leighton-Linslade Town Council joins calls against flats on south side

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has unanimously voted to oppose proposals for 18 new flats in the south side of Leighton Buzzard town centre.

27 members of the public came to the council meeting on Wednesday, June 12, and several people spoke out against the proposals.

Mayfair 500 plans

Points raised by councillors included concerns that the development was out of character with its surroundings, the possibility of new residents complaining about noise from nearby pubs and the fact that there is no affordable housing provision.

Chris Keen, who attended the meeting, told the LBO: “Councillors were surprised at the 27 members of the public that turned up, having to organise more chairs in the gallery.

“ Five members of the public spoke made verbal representation including myself and a large number of written objections were made, nearing 100 in total.”

Already, a large campaign against the proposal has been formed, with dozens of objections submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council who are due to decide by a due date of August 7 this year.

A spokesman on behalf of developer Mayfair 500 said: “Central Bedfordshire Council has aspirations to rejuvenate Leighton Buzzard town centre through the redevelopment of the land located to the south of the High Street.

“Mayfair 500’s proposals to redevelop the land at 7-9 Church Square forms an important part of this masterplan area.”

Besides the accommodation, a gym is expected to occupy the gound floor of the building.

After the town council meeting, Cllr Amanda Dodwell stated: “Sadly, I must stress this does not stop the application – the decision is for CBC to make.

“The town council’s comments will be passed to CBC as one of the consultees. I hope that CBC’s development management committee will listen to the views of local residents.

“This proposal is in the heart of our town – it will be very disappointing if Councillors from Biggleswade, Sandy, Dunstable and elsewhere ignore the sound objections of the town council and vote to impose this unsuitable development on us.”